Evening of patriotic songs to mark Delhi govt's series of events under 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'

The event will be open for public but entry will be limited to maintain COVID-19 norms and guidelines, it said.The 75 week-long programmes organised by the city government will highlight Delhis role in the freedom movement and its journey in the last 75 years, including the vision of Delhi for 2047, when India will complete its 100 years of Independence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:55 IST
The Delhi government will roll out its 75-week-long series of programmes 'India@75' by hosting an evening of patriotic songs at Connaught Place's Central Park on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event on Friday by flagging off a 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said the government has decided to organise a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' from March 12, 2021, to August 15, 2022.

States and Union territories will also organise programmes on Friday, he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address people at the Central Park programme.

''Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal will address 'Freedom@75' program of the Delhi govt. The program will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place on Friday, March 12 at 6 PM, and will commence 75 weeks of celebrations to mark India's 75th year of independence,'' the chief minister's office tweeted.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the preparations for the roll out of programmes and events under 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' with Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and other senior officers and asked them to constitute a committee for the event's planning and smooth execution.

''Advised the Chief Secretary to expeditiously constitute the State Level Committee to plan and oversee the smooth implementation of events and programs,'' Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

A Delhi government statement said Kejriwal called upon people to make India the number one nation in the world.

''Let us create an India which is inspired by the dreams of our freedom fighters and martyrs, and an India inspired by the principles of Ram Rajya,'' he said.

The Delhi tourism department will organise the event marking the year-long activities that will continue as part of the celebrations. The event will be open for public but entry will be limited to maintain COVID-19 norms and guidelines, it said.

The 75 week-long programmes organised by the city government will highlight Delhi's role in the freedom movement and its journey in the last 75 years, including the vision of Delhi for 2047, when India will complete its 100 years of Independence. PTI VIT SRY

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

