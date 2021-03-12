Left Menu

Peru prosecutor charges presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori with money laundering

A Peruvian prosecutor on Thursday charged presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori with money laundering following a two-year investigation, potentially complicating her candidacy in the home stretch ahead of the April 11 election. Prosecutor José Domingo Pérez told reporters Fujimori's alleged crimes merited a jail sentence of 30 years.

File Photo

Prosecutor José Domingo Pérez told reporters Fujimori's alleged crimes merited a jail sentence of 30 years. He also requested a judge put Fujimori under a gag order regarding the case for fear her statements could "obstruct justice." Fujimori, daughter of the jailed ex-president Alberto Fujimori, has long been under investigation for allegedly receiving $1.2 million from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht during her first presidential bid in 2011.

She rejected the accusations against her on Twitter. "As much as this prosecutor now wants to insert himself into the final stretch of the first round (election), I will continue to confront this persecution and move forward to ... overcome the health and economic crisis," Fujimori wrote.

Fujimori's lawyer, Giulliana Loza, dismissed the allegations against her in a television interview, accusing prosecutors of "politicizing a judicial process." Fujimori is currently tied for second place in a fractured race, alongside former soccer player George Forsyth and ultra-conservative businessman Rafael Lopez Aliaga. The populist Yonhy Lescano leads the last two polls for the April 11 elections.

The accusation against Fujimori includes charges against 41 other people. The prosecutor has also asked the judge to dissolve her Popular Force political party.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

