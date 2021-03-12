Biden is deeply concerned, highly engaged on Ethiopia-White House

Biden is deeply concerned, highly engaged on Ethiopia-White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 01:35 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is deeply concerned and highly engaged on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.
"The president is deeply concerned and highly engaged on this issue," Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ethiopia
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Jen Psaki
- U.S.
ALSO READ
White House stands by budget pick Tanden as Senate support wavers
Neera Tanden's confirmation vote gets delayed, White House says 'fighting' for her nomination
White House says expects Biden call with Saudi king "very soon"
White House has not made 'final decision' on participation in Olympics in China
White House has not made "final decision" on participation in Olympics in China