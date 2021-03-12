Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 01:35 IST
Biden is deeply concerned, highly engaged on Ethiopia-White House

U.S. President Joe Biden is deeply concerned and highly engaged on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

"The president is deeply concerned and highly engaged on this issue," Psaki said.

