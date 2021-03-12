Biden to direct states to make all adults eligble for vaccine by May 1

U.S. President Joe Biden will direct states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1 and declare that Americans should expect to be able to host neighborhood parties come the July 4 holiday during a prime-time television address on Thursday, according to two senior White House officials.

Biden is expected to also announce the deployment of an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to help with vaccinations and the start of a web site that will alllow Americans to find out where they can get vaccinated, the senior officials said.

