New variants of the coronavirus are spreading rapidly in Ontario and unless they are better controlled, the province risks facing a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, an expert panel advising the province's government said on Thursday. It warned that the next few weeks are critical as the progress made in bringing the coronavirus under control in the province has stalled. Shock and uncertainty after death of Ivory Coast PM Bakayoko

Ivory Coast faced shock and uncertainty on Thursday following the death of Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko, the West African nation's second premier to die in office in less than eight months. A close ally of President Alassane Ouattara, Bakayoko, who died of cancer a few days after his 56th birthday, was appointed prime minister in July 2020 after the death of his predecessor Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Ouattara's handpicked successor. Myanmar protesters stage rallies as army accused of using battle tactics

Protesters took to the streets in several parts of Myanmar on Thursday, defying an increasingly brutal crackdown by security forces that rights group Amnesty International says are now adopting battle tactics against demonstrators. More than 60 protesters have been killed and some 2,000 people have been detained by security forces since the Feb. 1 coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, an advocacy group said. U.S., Israel discuss Iran in first meeting of strategic group

Senior U.S. and Israel officials focused on concerns about Iran during the first virtual meeting of a bilateral strategic group on Thursday, the White House said, an issue on which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has differences with the new Biden administration. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, headed the delegations, said Emily Horne, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council. COVID-19 situation in Paris region very worrying, minister says

The COVID-19 situation in greater Paris is "especially worrying" and the government will take extra restrictive measures there if the pandemic continues at its current pace, France's health minister said on Thursday. While new infections are not growing exponentially, the numbers taken into intensive care have reached a new 3-1/2-months high nationally, close to 4,000, as France faces more dangerous variants. Novavax vaccine 96% effective against original coronavirus, 86% vs British variant in UK trial

Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine was 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus in a late-stage trial conducted in the United Kingdom, the company said on Thursday, moving it a step closer to regulatory approval. There were no cases of severe illness or deaths among those who got the vaccine, the company said, in a sign that it could stop the worse effects of new variants that have cropped up. NHS workers, Osaka and Westwood among women honoured at Glamour Awards

Frontline workers for Britain's National Health Service, tennis player Naomi Osaka and designer Vivienne Westwood were among those honoured at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Thursday, in a virtual event which paid tribute to those who have sought to incite change. Hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan and streamed on the UK magazine's website, the event was renamed Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2021: The Gamechangers, with winners swapping the usual red carpet for acceptance speeches by video. Biden is deeply concerned, highly engaged on Ethiopia: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden is deeply concerned and highly engaged on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday. "The president is deeply concerned and highly engaged on this issue," Psaki said. China, Iran, North Korea seek support at U.N. to push back against unilateral force, sanctions

China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and others are seeking support for a coalition to defend the United Nations Charter by pushing back against the use or threat of force and unilateral sanctions, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. The move by 16 countries and the Palestinians to create such a group comes as U.S. President Joe Biden's new administration boosts its multilateral engagement and with allies, reversing former President Donald Trump's favored unilateral approach as he focused on an "America First" policy. J&J to make up to three billion COVID-19 vaccines in 2022: chief scientist

Johnson & Johnson's chief scientist said the company expects to produce up to 3 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine next year, after the European Union approved the one-shot immunization on Thursday. The company is bringing on three manufacturing plants to produce the key drug substance. It also will have seven plants globally that will handle final production steps and bottling into vials known as fill and finish.

