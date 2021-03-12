Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. House passes two Democratic-backed gun control bills

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a pair of gun control bills as Democrats seized upon a shifting political landscape that they said improved chances for enacting new laws after years of failed attempts. The first measure, which passed the Democratic-led House 227-203, would close a long-standing loophole in gun laws by expanding background checks to those purchasing weapons over the internet, at gun shows and through certain private transactions. Only eight Republicans joined the Democrats in backing the bill. U.S. lawmaker urges FAA to extend 'zero tolerance' policy past March 30

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday urged the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to extend a "zero tolerance" policy for passengers not wearing masks or causing disturbances on flights. In January, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order directing the policy after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump were disruptive on some flights. Dickson warned that disruptive passengers could face up to $35,000 in fines and possible jail time and said the policy would last through March 30. Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the transportation committee, urged Dickson to continue the "policy until public health officials determine that mass vaccinations have eliminated the risk of infection" on airplanes. Americans seek compensation for failed COVID-19 treatments from U.S. fund

In March of last year, Steve Cicala took his wife, Susan, to the emergency room at Clara Maass Medical Center in New Jersey to treat a worsening cough and fever, unaware she had COVID-19. As her breathing and blood pressure deteriorated, she was given azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine and put on a ventilator. Eleven days after being admitted to the same hospital where she had worked for years as a nurse, Susan went into cardiac arrest and died at age 60. New York mayor joins calls for Cuomo to resign over sexual misconduct claims

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Andrew Cuomo "just can't serve as governor anymore," adding his voice on Thursday to a growing chorus of calls for Cuomo to resign after six women accused him of sexual misconduct. Cuomo, 63, has denied the allegations by the women, most of whom are former aides. The most recent is an unnamed aide who told The Times-Union newspaper on Tuesday that Cuomo had groped her after calling her to the executive mansion last year under the pretext of business. Biden to direct states to make all adults eligble for vaccine by May 1

U.S. President Joe Biden will direct states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1 and declare that Americans should expect to be able to host neighborhood parties come the July 4 holiday during a prime-time television address on Thursday, according to two senior White House officials. Biden is expected to also announce the deployment of an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to help with vaccinations and the start of a web site that will alllow Americans to find out where they can get vaccinated, the senior officials said. Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on U.S. lockdown anniversary

President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on Thursday, commemorating the one-year anniversary of a U.S. lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic with a measure designed to bring relief to Americans and boost the economy. The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives gave final congressional approval to the measure on Wednesday, handing the Democratic president a major victory in the early months of his term. Pentagon accuses Fox News host of demeaning U.S. military with anti-woman segment

The Pentagon said Fox News host Tucker Carlson "essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military" with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members and suggested they were weakening the U.S. armed forces. On Tuesday night the conservative commentator showed an Air Force photo of a 1st lieutenant modeling a maternity uniform, and said in the face of a growing threat from China the Pentagon could lose wars by drawing in more women. Mississippi governor signs law banning transgender athletes from women's sports

Mississippi's Republican governor on Thursday signed legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in women and girls' sports, becoming the first U.S. state to do so this year. Governor Tate Reeves said a January executive order issued by President Joe Biden that protects transgender women and girls' ability to compete on sports teams that conform with their gender identity left the state "no choice" but to enact the Mississippi Fairness Act. Independent review criticizes Los Angeles police for handling of George Floyd protests

Los Angeles Police Department commanders planned poorly for violent protests and looting that broke out following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, leading to a chaotic and inadequate response, an independent review said on Thursday. The review, commissioned by city leaders following nationwide demonstrations and rioting last year, was released as the trial opens in Minneapolis for Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with killing Floyd on May 25, 2020. Number of migrant children in U.S. border facilities soars amid growing crisis

More than 3,600 migrant children were being held in U.S. border facilities as of Thursday morning, a U.S. official told Reuters, more than four times the number in late February, a sign of a growing humanitarian and political crisis for President Joe Biden's new administration. The number of mostly Central American unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has risen rapidly in recent weeks, with more children stuck in border patrol stations while they await transfers to increasingly crowded federal shelters and eventual release to parents or other sponsors.

