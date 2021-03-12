Left Menu

Blinken calls on China to uphold its international obligations and commitments on Hong Kong

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 07:22 IST
Blinken calls on China to uphold its international obligations and commitments on Hong Kong

Condemning China's continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Thursday called on Beijing to uphold its international obligations and commitments and to act consistently with Hong Kong's Basic Law. The US condemns China's continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong, he said.

The National People's Congress decision early in the day to unilaterally change Hong Kong's electoral system is a direct attack on autonomy promised to the people in Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, he said. ''These actions deny Hong Kongers a voice in their own governance by limiting political participation, reducing democratic representation, and stifling political debate. Beijing's actions also run counter to the Basic Law's clear acknowledgment that Hong Kong elections should progress towards universal suffrage,'' Blinken said.

Blinken, in a statement, called on China to uphold its international obligations and commitments and to act consistently with Hong Kong's Basic Law.

The Chinese attempt to label its crackdown on Hong Kong as an ''internal matter'' ignores the commitments Beijing made in the Sino-British Joint Declaration to uphold Hong Kong's autonomy and enumerated rights and freedoms until at least 2047, he said.

Blinken called on China and Hong Kong authorities to allow the September 2021 Legislative Council elections to proceed and ensure that all candidates are included in a transparent and credible manner. We also call on these authorities to release and drop charges against all individuals charged under the National Security Law and other laws merely for standing for elections or for their expressions of dissenting views,” he said.

A stable, prosperous Hong Kong that respects human rights, freedoms, and pluralism serves the interests of Hong Kong, mainland China, and the broader international community. “The United States stands united with our allies and partners in speaking out for the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong,” Blinken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report - (A)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation, Democrats launched an impeachment investigation and police in the state capital said they...

Soccer-Man Utd's Martial set for hip scan

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will undergo a scan after sustaining a hip injury during Thursdays 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. The ...

WRAPUP 1-More Myanmar protests planned as Suu Kyi's lawyer dismisses bribery claims

Myanmar activists pledged to hold more rallies and strikes on Friday, a day after a rights group said security forces killed 12 protesters and as the lawyer of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi ridiculed new bribery allegations against her. T...

Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory

Firefighters were responding to a fire at Tesla Incs factory in Fremont, California, a fire department official said on Thursday.Local media outlet KTVU Fox 2 tweeted httpsbit.ly3rEHWNH a video of smoke coming out of the factory. It was not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021