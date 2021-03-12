Japan's Suga to meet with U.S. President Biden in first half of April - minister

Japan's Suga to meet with U.S. President Biden in first half of April - ministerReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-03-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 07:22 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will travel to the United States to meet President Joe Biden next month to discuss Indo-Pacific issues, Japan's chief government spokesman said on Friday.
Suga will go to the U.S. in the first half of April and will become the first foreign leader to meet face-to-face with President Biden, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.
The leaders' meeting is intended to show their strong commitment to a free and fair Indo-Pacific region, Kato said.
