Left Menu

West Bengal polls: Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

ANI | Haldia (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:12 IST
West Bengal polls: Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram
BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. On March 6, the BJP fielded former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state Assembly elections.

Adhikari, a former minister in the Trinamool Congress government, had joined the BJP in December last year. Earlier today, Suvendu Adhikari offered prayers at a temple in Nandigram.

In a tweet yesterday, Adhikari said: "Tomorrow (March 12), I will be at the #Haldia SDO's Office in order to file my nomination as the BJPcandidate from Nandigram Assembly Constituency. Do join us near Manjushree in Haldia from 10:30 am onwards, as we take the first step towards making HISTORY." His father, Sisir Adhikari was a minister of state for rural development during the second tenure in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh led central government. Sisir's son Suvendu too had won the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and again in 2014. In 2016, he become a minister in Mamata's government.

On March 10, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The TMC on March 5 released its list of candidates with Banerjee announcing that she will contest from Nandigram. Banerjee had been contesting polls from the Bhawanipore constituency so far. West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID disrupts contraception services, leads to 1.4 million unintended pregnancies, says UNFPA

According to new estimates from the UN Population Fund UNFPA and Avenir Health, this has led to around 1.4 million unintended pregnancies.These latest figures come as many countries, particularly high-income nations, show early signs of ste...

TMC leaders cite tweet, remarks made by BJP leaders against Mamata Banerjee to EC to highlight ''conspiracy'' to hurt West Bengal CM.

TMC leaders cite tweet, remarks made by BJP leaders against Mamata Banerjee to EC to highlight conspiracy to hurt West Bengal CM....

Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rise in COVID-19 cases

Considering the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtras Pune district has directed schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31 and curtailed the operating time for hotels and restaurants.According to the new...

Gunmen in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state kidnap students -police

Gunmen in Nigerias northwestern Kaduna state kidnapped a number of students from a college late on Thursday, a police spokesman and a state government official said on Friday, in the fourth mass school abduction since December. The Federal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021