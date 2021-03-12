Left Menu

Uttarakhand cabinet expansion on Friday evening: Sources

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will expand his cabinet on Friday evening, official sources said here.The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 5 pm on Friday at the Raj Bhawan here, the sources said.It is still unclear as to how many new ministers will be inducted into the cabinet.The Uttarakhand cabinet can have 12 ministers but two berths have remained vacant since the BJP government came to power in 2017.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:27 IST
