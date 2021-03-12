Uttarakhand cabinet expansion on Friday evening: Sources

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will expand his cabinet on Friday evening, official sources said here.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 5 pm on Friday at the Raj Bhawan here, the sources said.

Advertisement

It is still unclear as to how many new ministers will be inducted into the cabinet.

The Uttarakhand cabinet can have 12 ministers but two berths have remained vacant since the BJP government came to power in 2017. Another fell vacant after the demise of Finance Minister Prakash Pant in June 2019.

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday. Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office to him alone at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)