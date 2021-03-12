Left Menu

TMC betrayed trust of people after coming to power: Suvendu Adhikari

PTI | Haldia | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:28 IST
TMC betrayed trust of people after coming to power: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is pitted against his former protege and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat, on Friday urged people not to vote for ''outsiders'', as he flayed the ruling party for betraying the trust of people.

Adhikari, who recently became a voter in Nandigram from Kanthi in East Midnapore district, filed his nomination from the seat a short while ago.

''I would appeal to all of you to not waste your votes in favour of outsiders, who have betrayed your trust and aspirations after coming to power in 2011,'' Adhikari said, without naming Banerjee.

He claimed that the Trinamool Congress has turned into a private limited company, where other leaders ''neither have a say in policy-making of the party nor in the state government''.

''Everybody else, apart from the aunt and nephew (Mamata and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee), are lamp posts in the party,'' Adhikari said.

The Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high-octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp from the TMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID disrupts contraception services, leads to 1.4 million unintended pregnancies, says UNFPA

According to new estimates from the UN Population Fund UNFPA and Avenir Health, this has led to around 1.4 million unintended pregnancies.These latest figures come as many countries, particularly high-income nations, show early signs of ste...

TMC leaders cite tweet, remarks made by BJP leaders against Mamata Banerjee to EC to highlight ''conspiracy'' to hurt West Bengal CM.

TMC leaders cite tweet, remarks made by BJP leaders against Mamata Banerjee to EC to highlight conspiracy to hurt West Bengal CM....

Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rise in COVID-19 cases

Considering the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtras Pune district has directed schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31 and curtailed the operating time for hotels and restaurants.According to the new...

Gunmen in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state kidnap students -police

Gunmen in Nigerias northwestern Kaduna state kidnapped a number of students from a college late on Thursday, a police spokesman and a state government official said on Friday, in the fourth mass school abduction since December. The Federal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021