Left Menu

PM Modi is working while Didi is falsely claiming credit for central schemes: Smriti Irani

PTI | Haldia | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:42 IST
PM Modi is working while Didi is falsely claiming credit for central schemes: Smriti Irani

Haldia, Mar 12 (PTI)Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for being more keen in clicking photographs by falsely claiming credit for the central schemes started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and wondered whether the people of the state would vote for ''such a daughter'' who unleashes violence on mothers and masses.

Taking a dig at TMCs poll slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai' (Bengal wants its daughter), Irani wondered if the people would want return of a regime that unleashes political violence on people of the state.

''Will the people vote for such a daughter who unleashes violence on an 80-year-old mother? Will you vote for the daughter (whose party) hangs BJP activists? ''The people of the state is awaiting 'Asol Poribortan' (real change),'' she said.

Irani along with her cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a rally on way to filing of nomination by Suvendu Adhikari from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat.

Irani assailed the TMC government, saying benefits of the central schemes, including PM-Kisan yojana, could not reach to the poor in the state.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working day and night for the welfare of the masses and Didi is busy clicking photographs by falsely claiming credit for several central schemes.

''Didi is changing names of the central schemes and claiming them to be their programmes,'' she said launching a scathing attack at the TMC supremo who has already filed nomination from the Nandigram constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID disrupts contraception services, leads to 1.4 million unintended pregnancies, says UNFPA

According to new estimates from the UN Population Fund UNFPA and Avenir Health, this has led to around 1.4 million unintended pregnancies.These latest figures come as many countries, particularly high-income nations, show early signs of ste...

TMC leaders cite tweet, remarks made by BJP leaders against Mamata Banerjee to EC to highlight ''conspiracy'' to hurt West Bengal CM.

TMC leaders cite tweet, remarks made by BJP leaders against Mamata Banerjee to EC to highlight conspiracy to hurt West Bengal CM....

Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rise in COVID-19 cases

Considering the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtras Pune district has directed schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31 and curtailed the operating time for hotels and restaurants.According to the new...

Gunmen in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state kidnap students -police

Gunmen in Nigerias northwestern Kaduna state kidnapped a number of students from a college late on Thursday, a police spokesman and a state government official said on Friday, in the fourth mass school abduction since December. The Federal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021