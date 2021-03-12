Turkey says it plans to host Afghan peace talks in April - state media

Turkey says it plans to host Afghan peace talks in April - state mediaReuters | Ankara | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:49 IST
Turkey is planning to host a round of Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying by the state-owned Anadolu news agency on Friday, adding Ankara would appoint an Afghanistan special envoy. Cavusoglu's comments come after the United States shared with Afghan officials, Taliban leaders and others a draft peace plan calling for replacing the government with a power-sharing interim administration pending elections under a new constitution.
Russia also plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia jails man for eight years for handing over secrets to China - TASS
Moldova approves Russia's Sputnik V COVD-19 vaccine -TASS
Sinovac vaccine efficacy 83.5% according to Turkish university -Anadolu
Doses of Russia's Sputnik V, made in Italy, to go on sale no sooner than late 2021 -TASS
Moscow to host Afghanistan talks on March 18 -TASS cites foreign ministry