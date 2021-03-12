Left Menu

Efforts to eradicate poverty, corruption, social evils will be real tribute to freedom fighters: VP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:55 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for concerted efforts to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, corruption and other social evils as part of building an economically stronger India. He said it will be a real tribute to the freedom fighters.

In a Facebook post to mark the launch of the ''Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'', a 75-week festival to commemorate 75 years of the country's Independence, Naidu said this is a defining moment in India's journey and an opportunity to recollect the legacy handed down by Mahatma Gandhi and countless other freedom fighters.

He said it is a solemn duty of people to remember and celebrate the extraordinary spirit of the freedom fighters, their supreme sacrifices and their lofty ideals.

Remembering the Dandi March, Naidu said it electrified the nation at that time with a simple but powerful symbol of salt.

He also stressed the need to educate youngsters on the lives of the country's great heroes and how thousands of courageous men and women stood on the frontline of the freedom struggle and helped India overthrow the yoke of colonial rule.

The vice president said as the citizens of the country enjoy the fruits of independence, they must also understand that the vision of freedom will be fully realised only when they achieve the goals and promises they have set for themselves in the Constitution.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

