PM Modi is working while Didi is falsely claiming credit for central schemes: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for getting her photos clicked and affixed to posters claiming credit for central schemes started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and wondered whether the people of the state would vote for ''such a daughter'' who unleashes violence on mothers and masses.

Taking a dig at TMCs poll slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai' (Bengal wants its daughter), Irani wondered if the people would want return of a regime that unleashes political violence on people of the state.

''Will the people vote for such a daughter who unleashes violence on an 80-year-old mother? Will you vote for the daughter (whose party) hangs BJP activists? ''The people of the state are awaiting 'Asol Poribortan' (real change),'' she said.

Irani along with her cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a rally on way to filing of nomination by Suvendu Adhikari from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat.

Irani assailed the TMC government, saying benefits of the central schemes, including PM-Kisan yojana, could not reach to the poor in the state.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working day and night for the welfare of the masses and Didi is busy clicking photographs by falsely claiming credit for several central schemes.

''Didi is changing names of the central schemes and claiming them to be their programmes,'' she said launching a scathing attack at the TMC supremo who has already filed nomination from the Nandigram constituency.

