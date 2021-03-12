Left Menu

PM Modi is working while Didi is falsely claiming credit for central schemes: Smriti Irani

PTI | Haldia | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:26 IST
PM Modi is working while Didi is falsely claiming credit for central schemes: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for getting her photos clicked and affixed to posters claiming credit for central schemes started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and wondered whether the people of the state would vote for ''such a daughter'' who unleashes violence on mothers and masses.

Taking a dig at TMCs poll slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai' (Bengal wants its daughter), Irani wondered if the people would want return of a regime that unleashes political violence on people of the state.

''Will the people vote for such a daughter who unleashes violence on an 80-year-old mother? Will you vote for the daughter (whose party) hangs BJP activists? ''The people of the state are awaiting 'Asol Poribortan' (real change),'' she said.

Irani along with her cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a rally on way to filing of nomination by Suvendu Adhikari from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat.

Irani assailed the TMC government, saying benefits of the central schemes, including PM-Kisan yojana, could not reach to the poor in the state.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working day and night for the welfare of the masses and Didi is busy clicking photographs by falsely claiming credit for several central schemes.

''Didi is changing names of the central schemes and claiming them to be their programmes,'' she said launching a scathing attack at the TMC supremo who has already filed nomination from the Nandigram constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls for concerted efforts to eradicate poverty, corruption from India

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for concerted efforts to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, corruption, and other social evils like gender discrimination as part of building an economically stronger India. He said that it woul...

Journalists' group: 65 media workers killed in 2020

A total of 65 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2020 while doing their jobs, according to the International Federation of Journalists.That is 17 more than in 2019, and the death toll is around the same level as in the 1...

Bring back 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim to India, hang him: Hindu Sena

A group of people claiming to be members of the Hindu Sena held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Friday demanding that 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim be brought back to India and hanged.The protest started around 12.30 pm and ar...

Freelance jobs grew 22 pc between Jan 2019 and 2021: Indeed

Online job site Indeed said on Friday it analysed the freelance job market in India between January 2019 and 2021 showing 22 per cent jump in hiring during January as compared to the same month in 2019. As the pandemic disrupted the job mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021