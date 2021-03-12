Left Menu

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli PM, recovering after surgery

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said she is in good condition, and the Netanyahus thanked the numerous public figures who had wished her well. It said the prime minister was with her before and after she went into the operating room.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:28 IST
Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli PM, recovering after surgery
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: ANI

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the Israeli prime minister, is recovering after having her appendix removed, his office said Friday.

She was hospitalized with appendicitis on Thursday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said she is in good condition, and the Netanyahus thanked the numerous public figures who had wished her well.

It said the prime minister was with her before and after she went into the operating room. Benjamin Netanyahu is on trial for corruption and fighting for his political career ahead of elections later this month.

Her illness had raised questions about whether Netanyahu would be able to make a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. In the end, Netanyahu said he was forced to postpone the visit because of a dispute with neighboring Jordan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls for concerted efforts to eradicate poverty, corruption from India

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for concerted efforts to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, corruption, and other social evils like gender discrimination as part of building an economically stronger India. He said that it woul...

Journalists' group: 65 media workers killed in 2020

A total of 65 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2020 while doing their jobs, according to the International Federation of Journalists.That is 17 more than in 2019, and the death toll is around the same level as in the 1...

Bring back 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim to India, hang him: Hindu Sena

A group of people claiming to be members of the Hindu Sena held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Friday demanding that 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim be brought back to India and hanged.The protest started around 12.30 pm and ar...

Freelance jobs grew 22 pc between Jan 2019 and 2021: Indeed

Online job site Indeed said on Friday it analysed the freelance job market in India between January 2019 and 2021 showing 22 per cent jump in hiring during January as compared to the same month in 2019. As the pandemic disrupted the job mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021