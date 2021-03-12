Left Menu

Suvendu got hit before Didi in 2006-07, no doubt BJP will form govt: Pradhan over attack on Mamata

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday hit back at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she claimed an injury in Nandigram, saying before her, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari was hit by lathis.

ANI | Haldia (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:34 IST
Suvendu got hit before Didi in 2006-07, no doubt BJP will form govt: Pradhan over attack on Mamata
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing an event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday hit back at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she claimed an injury in Nandigram, saying before her, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari was hit by lathis. "Two days ago, Didi (Banerjee) said 'I had been lathi-charged in Nandigram'. But it was Suvendu bhai who first got hit and fought in 2006-2007 (for the land acquisition movement). There is no doubt that on May 2, the BJP will form the government," he said while addressing an event in Haldia.

He further said that the Haldia region had a lot of potentials to provide employment for the youths in the state, but Mamata Banerjee's government was unable to accomplish this. "The Government of India wants a change in Bengal to begin from Nandigram and Haldia. This area has the strength to provide jobs for youngsters from all over the state, but Didi's government has not been able to bring this in the last 10 years," he said.

"This is why, in the coming elections, I believe that the people will give the lotus (BJP party symbol) a victory," the minister added, urging people to vote for BJP's Nandigram candidate, Suvendu Adhikari. Later in the day, Adhikari filed his nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming polls, the same seat that will be contested by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of the state will end on May 30 this year. The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls for concerted efforts to eradicate poverty, corruption from India

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for concerted efforts to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, corruption, and other social evils like gender discrimination as part of building an economically stronger India. He said that it woul...

Journalists' group: 65 media workers killed in 2020

A total of 65 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2020 while doing their jobs, according to the International Federation of Journalists.That is 17 more than in 2019, and the death toll is around the same level as in the 1...

Bring back 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim to India, hang him: Hindu Sena

A group of people claiming to be members of the Hindu Sena held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Friday demanding that 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim be brought back to India and hanged.The protest started around 12.30 pm and ar...

Freelance jobs grew 22 pc between Jan 2019 and 2021: Indeed

Online job site Indeed said on Friday it analysed the freelance job market in India between January 2019 and 2021 showing 22 per cent jump in hiring during January as compared to the same month in 2019. As the pandemic disrupted the job mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021