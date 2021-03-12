Left Menu

TMC delegation meets EC, demands high-level probe into 'attack' on Mamata

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:38 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

A TMC delegation met the Election Commission (EC) on Friday and demanded a high-level probe into an alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram while claiming that it was not an ''unfortunate incident'', but a conspiracy.

The six-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) met the full EC team, including Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, for over an hour and submitted a memorandum to it, highlighting how BJP leaders in West Bengal had threatened the chief minister through tweets and other remarks.

''Injuries to Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram were not a result of an unfortunate incident but that of a conspiracy. The events leading up to the attempt on her life leave no doubt that the attack was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy,'' TMC MP Saugata Roy told reporters after meeting the EC.

In the memorandum, the TMC has made allegations against Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

''When an attempt was made on the life of Ms. Banerjee, in which she was grievously hurt, to cover up the attack, eye-witnesses were planted, illustratively, eye-witnesses Chittaranjan Das and Debabrata Das, who testified that Ms. Banerjee's car was hit against an iron pillar, are associates of Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate from Nandigram,'' the memorandum says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

