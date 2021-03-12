Left Menu

Goa EC will have to complete Panchayat polls process by April 30: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday in its order said that the Goa Election Commission will have to issue notification for Panchayat polls in the state within 10 days and it will have to complete the election process by April 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:44 IST
Goa EC will have to complete Panchayat polls process by April 30: SC
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday in its order said that the Goa Election Commission will have to issue notification for Panchayat polls in the state within 10 days and it will have to complete the election process by April 30. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman passed the order.

The Top Court in its order today made it clear that the State Election Commissioners have to be independent persons and none of the states can appoint a person who holds any office with the government ruling. On March 2, the Bombay High Court bench, which was hearing a petition related to irregularities in the reservation of municipal wards for women and Scheduled Caste categories, had postponed elections to five municipal councils, namely Margao, Mapusa, Mormugao, Sanguem and Quepem, by April 15. In all, 11 municipal councils and one municipal corporation were scheduled to go to the polls on March 20.

The Goa government had challenged the HC order in the apex court, through a special leave petition, even as two opposition parties, the Congress and Goa Forward, had filed caveats in the Supreme Court subsequently. Opposition parties in Goa have welcomed the Supreme Court order.

"After this SC order, the CM should not be sitting in the chair for a single minute because of all the harakiri and flouting of election processes, his government has violated ahead of the municipal polls," state Congress president Girish Chodankar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu calls for concerted efforts to eradicate poverty, corruption from India

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for concerted efforts to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, corruption, and other social evils like gender discrimination as part of building an economically stronger India. He said that it woul...

Journalists' group: 65 media workers killed in 2020

A total of 65 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2020 while doing their jobs, according to the International Federation of Journalists.That is 17 more than in 2019, and the death toll is around the same level as in the 1...

Bring back 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim to India, hang him: Hindu Sena

A group of people claiming to be members of the Hindu Sena held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Friday demanding that 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim be brought back to India and hanged.The protest started around 12.30 pm and ar...

Freelance jobs grew 22 pc between Jan 2019 and 2021: Indeed

Online job site Indeed said on Friday it analysed the freelance job market in India between January 2019 and 2021 showing 22 per cent jump in hiring during January as compared to the same month in 2019. As the pandemic disrupted the job mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021