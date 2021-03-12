Left Menu

Attack on Mamata 'part of deep-rooted conspiracy': TMC delegations tells EC

A delegation of six MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday met the Election Commission officials in the national capital to raise their concern over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries.

TMC delegation reaches to EC in Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of six MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday met the Election Commission officials in the national capital to raise their concern over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries. In the letter submitted to the EC, the TMC said: "An attempt was made on the life of our chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on March 10 at Nandigram, though the perpetrators failed in their vicious attempt."

"The events/actions leading up to the attempt on her life, leave no doubt that the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy," it added. "We have demanded a high-level probe into attack on Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram. When the incident happened, there was no police presence there. The events leading up to the attempt on her life, leave no doubt, that the attack was part of the deep-rooted conspiracy," TMC leader Saugata Roy said after the meeting.

A TMC delegation on Thursday had filed a complaint at the EC office in Kolkata over the attack. The Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.

She was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram. Banerjee sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

