PM Imran Khan, military generals to be responsible if anything happens to Maryam: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistans deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has accused the country's powerful military establishment of threatening his daughter Maryam Nawaz, warning that if anything happens to her Prime Minister Imran Khan and the three top generals would be responsible for it.In a video message from London, the PML-N supremo said that the military establishment has threatened to smash Maryam if she does not stop against them the military. You have stooped so low.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:00 IST
PM Imran Khan, military generals to be responsible if anything happens to Maryam: Nawaz Sharif
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has accused the country's powerful military establishment of threatening his daughter Maryam Nawaz, warning that if anything happens to her Prime Minister Imran Khan and the three top generals would be responsible for it.

In a video message from London, the PML-N supremo said that they (military establishment) have threatened to 'smash' Maryam if she does not stop against them (the military).

"You have stooped so low. First, you broke open the Karachi hotel room door where Maryam was staying. Now you are threatening her that if she does not stop, she will be smashed. If anything happens to her Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI head Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, and Gen. Irfan Malik will be responsible," 71-year-old Sharif said in the video which he posted on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Sharif has been in London since November 2019. The Khan government had allowed him to leave the country after the Lahore High Court granted him bail for four weeks on medical grounds.

He was serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. Taunting the military for requesting politicians not to drag it in politics, Sharif said: "You (generals) rigged 2018 polls to impose inept Imran Khan on the nation and after the defeat in the Senate you helped your selected (PM Khan) to get a vote of confidence and it is no more a secret".

Addressing the generals, Sharif said: "What you have done is a grave crime and you will be answerable to your deeds." Meanwhile, Maryam, a senior functionary of the PML-N party said in a tweet that she had not only been threatened but those issuing the threat had also used abusive language.

Earlier, Maryam, 47, named the intelligence agencies being used to pressure PML-N senators to vote for the government candidate in the senate chairman election being held on Friday.

Since September last year, Sharif had started taking on the Pakistan Army and ISI chiefs for their alleged interference in politics and installing their 'puppet' government of Khan by ''stealing'' the 2018 polls. Maryam has also been targeting the military establishment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

