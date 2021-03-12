Left Menu

BJP will again form govt in Uttarakhand after 2022 polls: Kaushik

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand's new BJP president Madan Kaushik Friday said he would successfully meet the challenges of the 2022 state assembly elections.

Talking to reporters after being appointed the president of the BJP's state unit, Kaushik exuded confidence that his party will again win the assembly elections and form the government in the state after the 2022 polls.

In reply to a question on organizational changes in his party, he said it is a natural process and cited the example of BJP national president J P Nadda having been given the responsibility of the party when he was the Union health minister.

He said the BJP workers are trained to undertake all challenges in their stride.

A four-time MLA from Haridwar and a state minister, Kaushik has been made the BJP's state unit president in place of Banshidhar Bhagat by Nadda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

