Left Menu

West Bengal: Five districts covering 109 assembly seats under BJP's close watch

The Bharatiya Janata Party has entrusted 22 leaders with the task of aiding the local leadership with logistics and strategic support. These leaders would be camping in the respective constituencies they have been given charge of.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:35 IST
West Bengal: Five districts covering 109 assembly seats under BJP's close watch
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The Bharatiya Janata Party has entrusted 22 leaders with the task of aiding the local leadership with logistics and strategic support. These leaders would be camping in the respective constituencies they have been given charge of.

Sources stated that the party has ensured that the majority of the leaders will be stationed based on the voters of the state they represent. To make certain that the polls are well contested by the party, an additional force of leaders from the centre has been deputed to aid the local unit. While Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been given Kolkata North that has nine assembly constituencies including Khardah, North dum dum, Kamarhati, Panihati, Baranagar, Dum Dum, Rajarhat new town, Bidhannagar and Rajarhat Gopalpur, former union minister Radhamohan Singh has been given the responsibility of five constituencies in Howrah rural.

Union minister R K Singh will be stationed at Barrackpore and supervise elections in five assemblies namely Bhatpara, Naihati, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpur. Pradeepsinh Vaghela, general secretary of the Gujarat unit would be supervising five constituencies of Bongaon district whereas Basanta Kumar Panda will be in charge of Basirhat, Barasat and few constituencies of Barrackpore districts. Vinod Sonkar, BJP MP and SC morcha president would be supervising four constituencies of Bashirhat as well. Mangal Pandey, minister of health in Bihar would be working with the local unit of Bashirhat and Barasat district.

Rajendra Rathore, an MP from Rajasthan has been given constituencies in the South 24 Pargana and Mathurapur districts whereas Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP, too would work in both the districts supervising five other constituencies. Vinod Tawde, in charge of Haryana, is given responsibility in Mathurapur and Diamond Harbour whereas Ramesh Bidhuri, South Delhi MP would be stationed in South 24 Paragana and Kolkata South. Other constituencies falling in Hooghly would be covered by Satish Upadhyay, former Delhi chief. Delhi MP Pravesh Verma will be in constituencies falling in the Arambag district.

Districts of Kolkata North and assembly constituencies falling in it have been divided between Ashish Shelar from Maharashtra and Shankar Chaudhary from Gujarat. Others who have been sent for the high pitched poll battle in Bengal include Nitin Nabin who has been given the responsibility of Tollygunge that is reportedly being eyed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee as a second seat to contest from. Whereas Vinay Shashrabuddhe will oversee seats like Kolkata port and Bhawanipore, the seat that Mamata left to contest from Nandigram.

Deepak Prakash from Jharkhand would be stationed in Howrah district monitoring five seats. He will share the responsibility with Bhajan Lal Sharma, general secretary Rajasthan BJP. From Madhya Pradesh, Vishwas Sarang and Arvind Bhadauriya have been given responsibility in Hooghly and Sreerampur districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IND IND

IND IND...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures fall nearly 2% as bond yields spike

Nasdaq futures fell nearly 2 on Friday after rebounding more than 6 in the past three sessions, as a spike in U.S. bond yields reignited inflation worries and sent investors scurrying to the perceived safety of the dollar. Wall Streets main...

Pak to play two Tests against Zim after SA series, Sharjeel Khan returns for T20Is

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez returned after missing the Proteas series while Sharjeel Khan made a comeback to the T20I side as Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Friday announced a 35-member squad for South Africa and Zimbabwe tour. The Pakistan ...

'He's OK': Tanzanian envoy denies Magufuli in bad health

Tanzanias President John Magufuli is in good health and working normally, one of his diplomats told a broadcaster in Namibia, countering reports that he had been flown to Kenya and then India in a critical condition with COVID-19. Magufuli,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021