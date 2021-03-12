Left Menu

BJP bats for SIT or CBI probe in Pune woman's death

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:36 IST
Maharashtra BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh on Friday demanded that the probe in the Puja Chavan death case be handed over to an SIT or the CBI.

Puja Chavan (23), a resident of Beed district, was found dead in Pune on February 8, allegedly after falling off the building in which she lived in Hadapsar. The BJP had earlier alleged former minister Sanjay Rathod's role in the death, following which he resigned.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said Rathod's resignation was never the target.

''We have filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court in the case. We have demanded that an offence be registered and a special investigation team (SIT) be formed or the probe be handed over to the CBI,'' Wagh said.

When asked about the police summoning a local BJP corporator in connection with the case, the party leader said, ''The party does not have anything to do with the incident.

Corporator Dhanraj Ghogare helped the woman. If the government is investigating him, should we stop helping people?'' Wagh further spoke about an incident in Latur, where a woman, who was seeking her deceased father's government job on compassionate grounds, was harassed by an official from the social welfare department.

The official had allegedly demanded sexual favours in exchange, the BJP leader said, adding that the government should take action against such officials.

