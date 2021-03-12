Left Menu

Dandi March anniversary: Rajasthan CM urges youth to stand up against injustice

For democracy to strengthen further in the country, the new generation will have to come forward, he said.Taking inspiration from the great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad, the younger generation should always raise voice against injustice and fight for rights.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:45 IST
On the 91st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's 'Dandi March', Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday termed it a golden chapter in the history of India's struggle for Independence and called on the youth to stand up against injustice.

Addressing a gathering at Gandhi Circle after flagging-off a symbolic 'Dandi March' from the Khadi Sansthan Sangh campus here, he said Mahatma Gandhi had sounded a bugle against British imperialism and shook its foundation by starting the Dandi March on this day.

On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi walked from the Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Gujarat to break the salt-tax law imposed by the British. It was an act of civil disobedience to protest against British rule in India.

''This is a golden chapter of (India's struggle for) Independence and our government will make every effort to ensure that the young generation never forgets this glorious history of the country,'' Gehlot said.

The chief minister walked to the Gandhi Circle along with his Council of Ministers, MLAs, public representatives and officials among others.

Gehlot said in 2022, several programmes will be organised to commemorate the 75th year of India's Independence.

He said the younger generation should understand the sacrifice and dedication of the great men and leaders who contributed to the country's freedom.

After Independence, democracy strengthened in the country in accordance with the spirit of the constitution. For democracy to strengthen further in the country, the new generation will have to come forward, he said.

''Taking inspiration from the great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad, the younger generation should always raise voice against injustice and fight for rights. There is always a place of disagreement in democracy,'' Gehlot said.

Former chairperson of the State Women's Commission, Ladkumari Jain said that Mahatma Gandhi raised his voice against the oppressive policies of the British. People must also raise voice against the forces that weaken democracy.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

