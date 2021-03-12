Left Menu

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Former Prime Minister Enrico Letta announced on Friday his return to Italian politics, saying he was ready to take charge of the troubled center-left Democratic Party (PD), seven years after he was dumped from power in a party coup.

File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Prime Minister Enrico Letta announced on Friday his return to Italian politics, saying he was ready to take charge of the troubled center-left Democratic Party (PD), seven years after he was dumped from power in a party coup. The PD, one of the largest parties supporting Mario Draghi's unity government, was thrown into turmoil last week when its leader Nicola Zingaretti announced he was quitting, saying he was "ashamed" of internal wrangling over key positions.

His abrupt walkout has triggered a PD slump in the polls and many party stalwarts have turned to Letta, who has been living in Paris in recent years, asking if he would return and try to revive the center-left's fortunes. In a video posted on Twitter, Letta said he would put himself forward as a candidate to lead the party at a PD assembly called for Sunday.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

