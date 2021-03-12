Congress's Central Election Committee meeting today, likely to finalise candidates for Kerala, Bengal, Assam
A meeting of Congress's Central Election Committee is scheduled to be held on Friday in which party's candidates for Kerala, West Bengal and Assam assembly elections are likely to be finalised.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:56 IST
A meeting of Congress's Central Election Committee is scheduled to be held on Friday in which party's candidates for Kerala, West Bengal and Assam assembly elections are likely to be finalised. Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.
Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. Kerala will witness elections in a single phase and the polling in 140 Assembly constituencies will be held on April 6.
The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Election Committee
- Assam
- West Bengal
- Congress
- Bengal
- Kerala
- Assembly
ALSO READ
Countering Chinese Propaganda Act introduced in US Congress
Assam, once known for agitation, violence moving ahead on path of development to become free of violence, floods, and infiltration: Amit Shah.
'Godse supporter' ex-Hindu Mahasabha leader joins Congress in Madhya Pradesh
Our colonial rulers had the policy of divide and rule. Congress has a policy of divide, lie and rule. Sometimes their leaders put region against region, community against community: Modi in public meeting in Puducherry.
Puducherry got a government in 2016 that was busy serving the Congress high command, their priorities were different, says Modi at public meeting in the UT.