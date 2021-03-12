Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions, on Friday urged agriculturists and other people of West Bengal not to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections.

The SKM said that electoral defeat will force the BJP-led government at the Centre to repeal the three farm laws.

''We are not supporting any party or telling people whom to vote for but our only appeal is that the BJP should be taught a lesson,'' SKM leader Yogendra Yadav told reporters.

The SKM also issued a letter urging the farmers of the state not to vote for the saffron party.

The SKM, in the letter, said that a defeat in the elections will force the Centre to repeal the farm laws.

Social activist Medha Patkar, while accusing the BJP of trying to ''sell the country'' to a few corporates, also urged people to exercise their franchise cautiously.

Condemning the Centre for ''insulting'' the farmers' stir, Patkar said even the British occupiers had not resorted to acts which the present government is indulged in.

She welcomed the passage of a resolution against the farm laws in the West Bengal assembly.

