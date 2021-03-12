Left Menu

EC should find out who were behind 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee: TMC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:13 IST
EC should find out who were behind 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee: TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) should find out the perpetrators of the ''attack'' on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a poll campaign at Nandigram on March 10.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the ''attack'' was carried out by those who were ''scared of her popularity''.

''We have raised a question about the responsibility and impartiality of the ECI. The commission has changed the DGP and ADG of state police. They can do so.

''But what about plugging loopholes in the proper security arrangements of a public figure like Mamata Banerjee?'' Chatterjee asked.

The TMC leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda lacked ''basic courtesy to enquire about the health condition of the only woman chief minister in the country.'' Banerjee suffered injuries after she was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants while canvassing in Nandigram constituency.

The incident took place hours after she had filed her nomination to contest from the seat in Purba Medinipur district, where she will take on her one time protege and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The chief minister is now admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital here.

Chatterjee, also a senior minister, alleged that the BJP was trying to prevent TMC leaders from filing nomination papers by raising fault in the technical process but the Trinamool Congress has faith in the judiciary and electoral system.

Asked about Suvendu Adhikari, his former ministerial colleague, who filed nomination paper as the BJP candidate from Nandigram, Chatterjee said Adhikari's deposit will be forfeited.

''We wonder if Suvendu Adhikari has suddenly woken up to realise the alleged mistakes by the Trinamool Congress government after 10 years. Does he think everything was wrong from 2011 to 2020? What was he doing all these years, from 2011? Is he under any kind of pressure from the BJP?,'' Chatterjee asked.

Four state committee leaders from the RSS-affiliated trade union joined the Trinamool Congress at Trinamool Bhavan in Chatterjee's presence during the day.

Altogether 30 grassroot members of the organisation, have switched over to the TMC from March 12, the TMC leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia, Rahul to campaign in Bengal, prominent G-23 leaders missing from Congress star campaigners list

By Siddharth Sharma Prominent G-23 members including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari have not been included in the Congress list of star campaigners for West Bengal assembly elections.The list of 30-star campai...

HC rejects plea for compensation for Corona victims

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking review of a single judge order rejecting a plea for direction to the State government to pay compensation to the COVID-19 affected during the lockdown period.Dhanasekaran of Desiy...

Agreement of disengagement in north, south bank of Pangong lake provided good basis to work for early resolution of remaining issues: MEA.

Agreement of disengagement in north, south bank of Pangong lake provided good basis to work for early resolution of remaining issues MEA....

Rugby-Four changes in Scotland team to face Ireland

Scotland have made four changes, including a first runout in this years Six Nations for centre Sam Johnson, as coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named his side to face Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday. In the pack, prop WP Nel comes in at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021