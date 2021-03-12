Left Menu

MNM chief Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South in Tamil Nadu polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections from Coimbatore South.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:16 IST
MNM chief Kamal Haasan (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections from Coimbatore South. The announcement was made at a press conference Hasaan released the list of candidates contesting the assembly polls.

MNM will be contesting 154 of 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest 40 seats each. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The ruling AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP and some other parties. Opposition DMK has also forged an alliance that includes Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

