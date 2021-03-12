MNM chief Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South in Tamil Nadu polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections from Coimbatore South. The announcement was made at a press conference Hasaan released the list of candidates contesting the assembly polls.

MNM will be contesting 154 of 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest 40 seats each. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The ruling AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP and some other parties. Opposition DMK has also forged an alliance that includes Congress. (ANI)

