Guj Cong chief, party workers detained for protest march bid

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:18 IST
Around 45 Gujarat Congress workers along with the party's state unit chief Amit Chavda were detained here on Friday for trying to take out a foot march without permission against the new farm laws, police said.

Congress leaders had planned to gather outside the Sabarmati Ashram here to take out the protest march till Kochrab Ashram in the city.

Both the ashrams were home to Mahatma Gandhi during India's freedom struggle.

''Chavda, along with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani and party workers were detained by the city police as soon as they came out of the Congress's state headquarters in Paldi area of the city,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police V G Patel said.

''We detained around 45 persons, including Chavda and Dhanani, for trying to take out a foot march from Sabarmati Ashram till Kochrab Ashram without permission. The detainees will be released soon,'' he said.

The detention of Congress workers came a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left from Sabarmati Ashram after launching 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

The prime minister also flagged off a padyatra (foot march) from Sabarmati Ashram to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi march.

The Congress had announced the foot march in the city this morning after police denied permission to it to take out a tractor rally on Dandi march route from Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari district to registertheir protest against the three farm laws, party's state spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

''Despite our assurance that Congress's tractor rally on Dandi route will be held only after the PM's event, we were not given permission. Therefore, we had decided to take out a foot march in the city,'' he said.

Doshi accused the police of acting at the behest of the ruling BJP.

