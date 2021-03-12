Left Menu

DMK names candidates for 173 seats; to fight rival AIADMK in over 100 seats in TN assembly election

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:18 IST
DMK names candidates for 173 seats; to fight rival AIADMK in over 100 seats in TN assembly election

DMK president M K Stalin will seek a third term from his Kolathur constituency here for the April 6 Assembly elections while son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut this time, as the opposition party is pitted in a direct fight with arch-rival AIADMK in over a 100 seats.

Nearly half of the 173 nominees were sitting MLAs representing various constituencies, according to the list released by Stalin at a press conference at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here, on the day the nomination process started.

Udhayanidhi will fight from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, represented by the late J Anbazhagan who succumbed to COVID-19 last year.

Udhayanidhi, an actor-producer, is a third generation politician from the DMK's first family, following the footsteps of his late grandfather and former DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and father Stalin.

Stalin retained 79 sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi, MRK Panneerselvam, P Geetha Jeevan and Poongothai Aladi Aruna-- all former ministers, besides legislators such as TRB Raja, Anitha Radhakrishnan, S R Raja, M Subramanian and R Sakkarapani.

Stalin said he will file the nomination on March 15 and embark on the next leg of the campaign.

Since many of the parties including the Vaiko-led MDMK will be contesting on DMK's Rising Sun symbol, the lead partner will be effectively in fray in 187 seats, he added.

DMK has allotted 61 seats to allies, with the Congress taking the lion's share of 25.

The DMK, out of power since 2011, is eyeing a comeback by dethroning the ruling AIADMK and has stitched up a rainbow coalition comprising the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits, apportioning them a total of 61 of the 234 seats at stake.

The party will lock horns in what promises to be an intense political battle with the AIADMK in 122 seats, including that of Chief Minister K Palaniswami's Edapadi and his deputy O Panneerselvam's Bodinayakkanur constituencies.

While a relatively lesser known T Sampathkumar will take on the chief minister on his home turf, popular local leader and former AIADMK MLA Thanga Tamilselvan will challenge Panneerselvam, who incidentally filed his nomination on Friday.

Tamilselvan was one of the 18 AIADMK MLAs disqualified earlier for siding with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran before he joined the Stalin-led dispensation.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Theni on AMMK ticket but lost to Panneerselvam's son OP Ravindranath.

Exuding confidence of a successful show at the hustings, Stalin said the list released by him today was not merely that of candidates but a ''success list.'' ''It should be presumed Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) is contesting,'' he said about the polls that would be the first full Assembly elections to be held in the absence of both Karunanidhi and his rival, the late CM J Jayalalithaa.

Bypolls to 22 Assembly seats had been held in 2019 where the AIADMK won nine to retain power. DMK won the rest.

Stalin said his party-led Secular Progressive Alliance was not a mere political one but was based on principles and said that the seats for all the constituents were decided on the base of ''that friendship.'' ''The DMK is facing the polls with great confidence as it wants to provide a new dawn to Tamil Nadu which is suffering badly in the last ten years (of AIADMK rule),'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Special observers should be appointed for Nandigram assembly seat where Mamata Banerjee is candidate: BJP general secy Bhupender Yadav.

Special observers should be appointed for Nandigram assembly seat where Mamata Banerjee is candidate BJP general secy Bhupender Yadav....

World's first 'Trusted Shopping Centre' marks certification for malls

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 12 ANINewsVoir Shopping Centers Association of India SCAI today marked a new milestone for the Indian Retail and Shopping Centre industry. The apex body of Modern and Organised retail in India today announced...

Sonia, Rahul to campaign in Bengal, prominent G-23 leaders missing from Congress star campaigners list

By Siddharth Sharma Prominent G-23 members including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari have not been included in the Congress list of star campaigners for West Bengal assembly elections.The list of 30-star campai...

HC rejects plea for compensation for Corona victims

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking review of a single judge order rejecting a plea for direction to the State government to pay compensation to the COVID-19 affected during the lockdown period.Dhanasekaran of Desiy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021