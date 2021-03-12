Left Menu

TN BJP leader files paper before party finalises candidates list

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:44 IST
TN BJP leader files paper before party finalises candidates list

Tamil Nadu BJP state vice president Nainar Nagendran created a flutter on Friday by filing his nomination papers from the Tirunelveli assembly constituency ahead of the official release of the candidates' list by the party.

Nagendran, who was a former minister in the AIADMK cabinet, had joined the BJP in 2017.

He represented the Tirunelveli constituency twice in 2001-06 and in 201116 and had unsuccessfully contested on two occasions.

His sudden move came at a time when a delegation of BJP leaders under state chief L Murugan left for New Delhi today to confer with the party high command and finalise the candidates' list for 20 constituencies from which the BJP agreed to contest in alliance with the AIADMK.

''I had filed the papers, as today is auspicious,'' Nagendran, seeking to contest for the fifth time from Tirunelveli, told reporters.

He submitted his papers, on the first day of filing of nominations, accompanied by one person as per the Election Commission of India's COVID-19 protocol.

Some local BJP leaders are aware of his move to file the papers.

''The party's leaders know that he would file the papers today.So it is not a secret or a surprise,'' BJP state secretary K T Raghavan told PTI.

He said Nagendran is among the potential candidates which the party has identified.

''The BJP will announce the candidates' list soon,'' Raghavan added.

''Perhaps he didn't want to miss the auspicious day on which AIADMK coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam too had filed from Bodinayakkanur,'' a senior BJP leader said.

''In my view, the candidate could furnish the Form B, authorising him to contest on party ticket, before the last date of withdrawal of nominations (March 19),'' he said.

Asked why he didn't wait for the official nomination, Nagendran replied that the BJP would make the announcement ''anytime.'' He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda for the opportunity and exuded confidence that the NDA will get a decisive mandate in the April 6 election.PTI JSP BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forced suppression no guarantee to peace: Hurriyat on youngster's arrest in Srinagar

The Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday for arresting a youngster in the old city here, saying suppression is no guarantee to peace.Authorities in downtown Srinagar are ...

NHA's 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' initiative verifies over 4.7 lakh beneficiaries in single day

By Sahil Pandey National Health Authoritys Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman campaign has recorded over 4.7 lakhs beneficiary verification in a single day on March 10 to enable these beneficiaries avail free healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat Pra...

PFRDA looking to introduce minimum assured return product: Chairman

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA is working on plans to introduce innovative retirement benefit products, such as one providing minimum assured return, to attract more subscribers, its Chairman Supratim Bandyopadh...

Indian Union Muslim League alliance partner of Congress-led UDF set to contest in 27 seats in Kerala Assembly polls

Indian Union Muslim League IUML, a constituent of Congress-led UDF, is set to contest in 27 seats in Kerala Assembly polls of which 25 candidates have been announced by the party. Announcing the candidates here, ET Mohammed Basheer, IUML g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021