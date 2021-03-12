Left Menu

TMC holds silent protest rallies in WB against attack on Mamata

The TMC held silent protest rallies across West Bengal on Friday in protest against the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram.In the city silent rallies led by senior state ministers were taken out in Khidderpore, Behala and Gariahat areas.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:47 IST
The TMC held silent protest rallies across West Bengal on Friday in protest against the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram.

In the city silent rallies led by senior state ministers were taken out in Khidderpore, Behala and Gariahat areas. While minister Firhad Hakim was at the forefront of the Khidderpore protest rally, his senior cabinet colleague Partha Chatterjee led the one in Behala.

Ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Sobhandeb Chatterjee led the Gariahat protest rally.

Banerjee was injured during campaigning at Nandigram, a center of the historic anti-farmland acquisition movement, hours after filing her nomnation papers on March 10.

The protestors covered their mouths with black cloth and small placards with the word 'Dhikkar' written on them hung on their necks.

''We are here to condemn the attack on our leader and mass leader of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. It is a pre-planned conspiracy,'' Chatterjee said.

Similar protests were taken out at Nandigram, where Banerjee is in the fray against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

At Barrackpore in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, film personality turned Trinamool Congress candidate Raj Chakraborty led the procession.

TMC had called for the protest from 3 pm to 5 pm in every block in the state during the day.

