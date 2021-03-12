Left Menu

Three Cong MLAs accuse Rajasthan govt of discriminating against SC/ST members in assembly

Three Rajasthan Congress MLAs, who were part of the rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year, on Friday accused the state government of discriminating against the legislators of Scheduled Castes and minority communities, with one of them threatening to resign.Former minister Ramesh Meena and MLAs Murari Lal Meena and Ved Prakash Solanki alleged that the government is trying to suppress the voice of legislators representing SCST and minorities as they have been allotted seats in the assembly without mics.I will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding this issue.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:49 IST
Three Cong MLAs accuse Rajasthan govt of discriminating against SC/ST members in assembly

Three Rajasthan Congress MLAs, who were part of the rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year, on Friday accused the state government of discriminating against the legislators of Scheduled Castes and minority communities, with one of them threatening to resign.

Former minister Ramesh Meena and MLAs Murari Lal Meena and Ved Prakash Solanki alleged that the government is trying to suppress the voice of legislators representing SC/ST and minorities as they have been allotted seats in the assembly without mics.

''I will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding this issue. I have sought time for a meeting. If our problems are not resolved, then I will not step back from resigning,'' Meena said outside the state assembly.

In July-August last year, the Congress government in Rajasthan faced a political crisis after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other party MLAs revolted against the leadership of Gehlot.

The issue settled in August after the intervention of the party high command and the Pilot camp gave up rebellion.

Ramesh Meena was removed from the cabinet for rebelling against the state government.

On Friday, the former minister asked media persons to check the three previous budgets announced by the state government to look at what legislators representing SC/ST and minority communities got for development work in their constituencies.

''I am raising my voice against the acts that weaken the Congress. If you do not allow us to speak, give funds for development work. Ministers do not meet us and then you call us the backbone of the government,'' he said.

Congress MLA from Chaksu constituency Ved Prakash Solanki claimed that only a selected few are allowed to speak in the assembly.

''On one hand, you consider SC/ST the backbone of the Congress and on the other, you weaken the legislators belonging to these communities. Both the things cannot go together,'' Solanki said.

He alleged that most of the MLAs belonging to SC/ST communities have been allotted seats in the assembly without mics.

At present, four seats are vacant in the House of 200. The ruling Congress has 104 members and the BJP has 71 MLAs.

Thirteen are independents while the RLP has three, BTP two, CPI(M) two and the RLD has one MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forced suppression no guarantee to peace: Hurriyat on youngster's arrest in Srinagar

The Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday for arresting a youngster in the old city here, saying suppression is no guarantee to peace.Authorities in downtown Srinagar are ...

NHA's 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' initiative verifies over 4.7 lakh beneficiaries in single day

By Sahil Pandey National Health Authoritys Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman campaign has recorded over 4.7 lakhs beneficiary verification in a single day on March 10 to enable these beneficiaries avail free healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat Pra...

PFRDA looking to introduce minimum assured return product: Chairman

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA is working on plans to introduce innovative retirement benefit products, such as one providing minimum assured return, to attract more subscribers, its Chairman Supratim Bandyopadh...

Indian Union Muslim League alliance partner of Congress-led UDF set to contest in 27 seats in Kerala Assembly polls

Indian Union Muslim League IUML, a constituent of Congress-led UDF, is set to contest in 27 seats in Kerala Assembly polls of which 25 candidates have been announced by the party. Announcing the candidates here, ET Mohammed Basheer, IUML g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021