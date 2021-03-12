Tanzanian PM says President Magufuli well and working - TV

Tanzania's President John Magufuli is healthy and working, the prime minister was quoted as saying by state media on Friday, amid reports he was critically ill with COVID-19 and had been flown abroad for treatment.

"The prime minister asked Tanzanians to be calm because President John Magufuli is safe and he is going about his work," Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation reported Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa as saying, urging people to ignore fake news.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)