Saudi King Salman sacks haj minister in royal decrees

Saudi Arabia's King Salman sacked the minister for the haj and umrah, Mohammed Benten, from his position in a royal decree carried by state news agency (SPA) on Friday.

"Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," SPA said in a tweet, without giving reasons behind the decision.

State minister, Essam ben Saeed, was appointed as acting minister of haj and umrah.

