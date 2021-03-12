Left Menu

Mayawati seeks high-level probe into 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee

BSP president Mayawati on Friday termed the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram unfortunate and sought a high-level probe into the incident by the Election Commission.The BSP chief also urged the members of her party in the poll-bound state to remain cautious.On Wednesday, Banerjee alleged that she was attacked by four-five men in Nandigram, injuring her left leg, hours after she filed her nomination from the seat for the upcoming assembly polls.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:37 IST
Mayawati seeks high-level probe into 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee

BSP president Mayawati on Friday termed the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram ''unfortunate'' and sought a high-level probe into the incident by the Election Commission.

The BSP chief also urged the members of her party in the poll-bound state to remain cautious.

On Wednesday, Banerjee alleged that she was attacked by ''four-five men'' in Nandigram, injuring her left leg, hours after she filed her nomination from the seat for the upcoming assembly polls. She has been hospitalised.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, ''West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee suddenly getting injured during the elections is very sad and unfortunate. I wish her a speedy recovery.

''At the same time, the Election Commission should take the matter seriously and conduct a high-level inquiry into this. This is the demand of the BSP.'' In view of this incident, it is an appeal to all BSP candidates contesting the West Bengal elections, office-bearers and workers to remain cautious, she said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress delegation met the Election Commission and demanded a high-level probe into the alleged attack on Banerjee.

The party delegation claimed it was not an ''unfortunate incident'' but a conspiracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forced suppression no guarantee to peace: Hurriyat on youngster's arrest in Srinagar

The Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday for arresting a youngster in the old city here, saying suppression is no guarantee to peace.Authorities in downtown Srinagar are ...

NHA's 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' initiative verifies over 4.7 lakh beneficiaries in single day

By Sahil Pandey National Health Authoritys Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman campaign has recorded over 4.7 lakhs beneficiary verification in a single day on March 10 to enable these beneficiaries avail free healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat Pra...

PFRDA looking to introduce minimum assured return product: Chairman

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA is working on plans to introduce innovative retirement benefit products, such as one providing minimum assured return, to attract more subscribers, its Chairman Supratim Bandyopadh...

Indian Union Muslim League alliance partner of Congress-led UDF set to contest in 27 seats in Kerala Assembly polls

Indian Union Muslim League IUML, a constituent of Congress-led UDF, is set to contest in 27 seats in Kerala Assembly polls of which 25 candidates have been announced by the party. Announcing the candidates here, ET Mohammed Basheer, IUML g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021