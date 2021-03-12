Mayawati seeks high-level probe into 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee

BSP president Mayawati on Friday termed the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram ''unfortunate'' and sought a high-level probe into the incident by the Election Commission.

The BSP chief also urged the members of her party in the poll-bound state to remain cautious.

On Wednesday, Banerjee alleged that she was attacked by ''four-five men'' in Nandigram, injuring her left leg, hours after she filed her nomination from the seat for the upcoming assembly polls. She has been hospitalised.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, ''West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee suddenly getting injured during the elections is very sad and unfortunate. I wish her a speedy recovery.

''At the same time, the Election Commission should take the matter seriously and conduct a high-level inquiry into this. This is the demand of the BSP.'' In view of this incident, it is an appeal to all BSP candidates contesting the West Bengal elections, office-bearers and workers to remain cautious, she said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress delegation met the Election Commission and demanded a high-level probe into the alleged attack on Banerjee.

The party delegation claimed it was not an ''unfortunate incident'' but a conspiracy.

