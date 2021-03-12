Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:59 IST
Toddy movement to contest against major CM candidates

Coimbatore, Mar 12 (PTI): Seeking to tap and supply toddy, the Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement (TTM) has decided to field candidates against Chief Ministerial candidates of major political parties in the state.

Accordingly, TTM state convenor L Kathiresan filed his nomination at Edapadi Assembly constituency, where incumbent Chief Minister K Palaniswami is contesting, the secretary of the movement S Nallasamy said.

The TTM would also file nomination against DMK president and Chief Ministerial candidate M K Stalin at Kolathur in Chennai on March 15, he said.

Toddy-tapping is banned in Tamil Nadu some three decades ago, even as it was allowed in other southern states, Nallasamy said.

The issue would be taken to the court of the voters as a massive agitation as was done for the traditional sport jallikkattu (bull-taming), he said.

