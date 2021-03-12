Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: BJP's Nainar Nagendran files nomination from Tirunelveli
BJP Tamil Nadu vice president Nainar Nagendran on Friday filed his nomination from Tirunelveli assembly constituency.ANI | Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:01 IST
BJP Tamil Nadu vice president Nainar Nagendran on Friday filed his nomination from Tirunelveli assembly constituency. Nainar filed his nomination papers even as BJP has not released its list of candidates from the state.
Nainar Nagendran said he filed the nomination as it was an auspicious day. "Today is an auspicious day that's why I filed nomination. Today they will announce the candidate's list. I thank all Tirunelveli voters. I am going to contest for the fifth time from the constituency. I have done many good things for the people of my constituency. I thank our national leader JP Nadda and Amit Shah," he said.
Nagendran said he has the support of the AIADMK. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.
The BJP is contesting the polls in an alliance with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). (ANI)
