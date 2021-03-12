Left Menu

Errors in ward reservation for civic polls will be rectified: Goa CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:05 IST
Errors in ward reservation for civic polls will be rectified: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state director of municipal administration (DMA) will rectify the errors committed during the reservation of wards for the upcoming municipal election.

The Supreme Court on Friday had upheld the order of the Bombay High Court, which had set aside the DMA's order on March 1 in connection with the reservation of municipal wards.

The court had asked the Goa government to reconduct the exercise of ward reservations in five municipal councils Margao, Mormugao, Mapusa, Sanguem and Quepem.

The bench had directed that the election process in other municipalities should continue as per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission.

The civic elections are scheduled to be held on March 20.

Reacting to the apex court's order, Sawant said the DMA would rectify the error committed in reserving the wards.

The elections for the five municipalities (mentioned in the High Court order) will be postponed, while the polls to other municipal bodies would be held as per schedule, he said.

The state will also appoint a full-fledged state election commissioner, as ordered by the Supreme Court on Friday, he said.

The court has asked the state government to complete the election process by April 20.

The Goa Forward Party, which was one of the petitioners before the High Court and the Supreme Court, demanded that the chief minister resign after the order.

GFP President Vijai Sardesai said the Supreme Court order has exposed the Goa government's intention to manipulate the election process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wholesale prices rise 0.5 per cent in February as energy costs jump

Rising wholesale prices moderated a bit in February after a record jump in January, with both months beset by rising energy prices. The Labour Departments producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers. increased...

PM gifted copy of Gandhi's speech about need to make India `Atmanirbhar'

The Sabarmati Ashram trust on Friday gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi a framed copy of a page from Mahatma Gandhis 1919 speech where he talks about the need to make India Atmanirbhar self-reliant.Modi, in recent times, has often stressed...

Rave party attended by about 90 people busted

A rave party at a farmhouse near the city, attended by about 90 people, including students, private sector employees and also two women, was busted and addictive substances seized, police said on Friday.The seven party organisers were arres...

EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

The European Unions drugs regulator is investigating whether any of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the bloc might be linked to a blood clotting deficiency that can cause internal bleeding. The European Medicines Agency EMA said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021