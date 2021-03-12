Errors in ward reservation for civic polls will be rectified: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state director of municipal administration (DMA) will rectify the errors committed during the reservation of wards for the upcoming municipal election.

The Supreme Court on Friday had upheld the order of the Bombay High Court, which had set aside the DMA's order on March 1 in connection with the reservation of municipal wards.

The court had asked the Goa government to reconduct the exercise of ward reservations in five municipal councils Margao, Mormugao, Mapusa, Sanguem and Quepem.

The bench had directed that the election process in other municipalities should continue as per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission.

The civic elections are scheduled to be held on March 20.

Reacting to the apex court's order, Sawant said the DMA would rectify the error committed in reserving the wards.

The elections for the five municipalities (mentioned in the High Court order) will be postponed, while the polls to other municipal bodies would be held as per schedule, he said.

The state will also appoint a full-fledged state election commissioner, as ordered by the Supreme Court on Friday, he said.

The court has asked the state government to complete the election process by April 20.

The Goa Forward Party, which was one of the petitioners before the High Court and the Supreme Court, demanded that the chief minister resign after the order.

GFP President Vijai Sardesai said the Supreme Court order has exposed the Goa government's intention to manipulate the election process.

