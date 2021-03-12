India becoming increasingly chained by authoritarian forces, alleges Rahul Gandhi

On the 91st anniversary of the historic 'Dandi March', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday that India is becoming increasingly ''chained by authoritarian forces led by the RSS'' and urged people to be guided by Mahatma Gandhi's example to continue with the march for freedom.

On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi started his march from the Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Gujarat to break the salt-tax law imposed by the British. It was an act of civil disobedience to protest against British rule in India.

''Gandhiji's Dandi March gave a bold message of freedom to the entire world,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

''Today, as India is becoming increasingly chained by authoritarian forces led by the RSS, we must renew our individual commitment to collective freedom. Let us be guided by Gandhiji's example and continue the march for freedom. Jai Hind!'' the former Congress chief said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the farmers were carrying forward the tradition of Dandi march and the ''anti-farmer Modi government, like the Britishers, wants to trample upon 'satyagraha'''.

''Satyagraha will win, not arrogance!'' he added.

In another tweet earlier, Rahul Gandhi also attacked the Centre over the issue of employment, saying students want jobs but the government is giving them ''beating by police, spraying by water cannon, tag of 'anti-national' and unemployment''.

