UK PM Johnson visits N.Ireland to discuss COVID response

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Northern Ireland and meetings its officials on Friday to see how Britain is helping the nation with its response to the coronavirus pandemic, his spokesman said.

In a day-long visit, Johnson visited military personnel helping with the response and a vaccination centre alongside the British province's first minister, Arlene Foster, the spokesman told reporters, adding that Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Fein's Northern Ireland leader, had been invited to join him.

