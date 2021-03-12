New Uttrakhand CM expands his Cabinet, 11 new ministers sworn in

Uttarakhand’s new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Friday expanded his Cabinet, inducting 11 ministers who were sworn in by the state governor.

The new ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Baby Rani Maurya in a simple function at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Rawat had been sworn in all alone on March 10.

Barring newly-appointed state BJP president Madan Kaushik, all other state ministers during former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s term have been made ministers in the new government.

Besides the old ministers, four new faces too have been inducted in the Tirath Rawat’s council of ministers.

Out of 11 newly inducted ministers, eight have been made Cabinet ministers and three state ministers with independent charges.

