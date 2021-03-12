Left Menu

KCR knows that TRS will lose graduate MLC elections, says T'gana BJP chief Sanjay

Taking a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that KCR already knows that his party would not be winning the upcoming graduate MLC elections.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:11 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that KCR already knows that his party would not be winning the upcoming graduate MLC elections. "CM KCR is very well aware that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will not be able to win in the upcoming Graduate MLC elections and that is why he is not asking for votes. There is no need to vote for the party which can't even ask for votes," Sanjay told the media here.

Sanjay hits out at the TRS-led state government and said, "The TRS government is unable to pay salaries to the government employees and KCR promised them Pay Revision Commission (PRC). He is misguiding people in Telangana." "TRS has made many promises to the people of Telangana which are not fulfilled till now. TRS had promised to give unemployment allowance to the unemployed people in the state but it is not released yet," he said.

The election for the two Legislative Council seats under the Graduates constituency quota will be held on March 14 Sanjay also questioned the silence over the violence that took place in the Bhainsa of Telangana's Nirmal district. (ANI)

