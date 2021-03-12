Left Menu

2021 Dandi Yatra shall energize resolve of a Self-Reliant India: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister said that “the fulfilment of the resolve of a self-reliant India was contained in Gandhiji's Swadeshi campaign and also in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local.

12-03-2021
The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has greeted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the inauguration of Amrit Mahotsav dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Independence. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that "Gandhiji's 1930 'Dandi Yatra' gave a boost to the freedom struggle, and today the 2021 march under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi shall energize the resolve of a Self-Reliant India".

The Union Home Minister said that "the fulfilment of the resolve of a self-reliant India was contained in Gandhiji's Swadeshi campaign and also in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local. Shri Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that the future belongs to India, but this is possible only when we work towards a self-reliant India while discharging our duties".

Shri Amit Shah said, "I believe that indigenous products, especially Khadi, play an important role in keeping us connected with our culture, values and roots. On the inauguration of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence by Shri Narendra Modi, let us all pledge to use 'Made in India' goods and make the country self-reliant in every field".

The Union Home Minister also said, "On the call of Vocal for Local by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, I also bought an Angavastra and a diary from a nearby Khadi Bhandar. I appeal to citizens to be part of Shri Narendra Modi's appeal and share the indigenous product purchased in your neighbourhood by participating in Vocal for Local".

