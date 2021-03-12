BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi holds bicycle rally to commemorate 75 years of Independence

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday led a bicycle rally as part of a series of events to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The rally started from Siri Fort Auditorium and ended at Qila Rai Pithora, where ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'' programme was organised by the Ministry of Culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday officially launched the ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'' programme at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

''Mahatma Gandhi on this day led the Dandi March in 1930 from the Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Navsari as a non-violent protest against the British salt monopoly. The march was held from March 12, 1930 to April 6, 1930,'' Lekhi said.

The government has decided to launch the celebrations of 75 years of Independence for 75 weeks prior to August 15 on March 12, which is the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi, she added. The ''grand festival'' will be held at 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks. ''While we enter into the 75th year of our Independence in 2022. It will be the New India - a secure, prosperous and a strong nation. A New India where there is equal opportunity for all; where modern science and technology play an important role in bringing glory for the nation in the global arena,'' Lekhi said.

