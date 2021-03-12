Palaniswami lashes out at DMK's "dynasty politics"

Taking a swipe at DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin being given a party ticket for Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Chief Minister K Palaniswami alleged it was a case of dynasty politics and asked people to end such a culture by not choosing DMK nominees in the election.

Addressing an election rally at Vazhapadi in the district, he said DMK president M K Stalin had earlier said nobody from his family would enter politics.

He alleged the late DMK president M Karunanidhi's family was that of ''dynasty politics.'' ''First Stalin and now Udhayanidhi...two years ago Stalin said none from his family will enter politics. But he has forgotten all that, is misleading people and Stalin and those belonging to Karunanidhi's family are doing dynasty politics today,'' he alleged.

Allowing his foray into electoral politics, the DMK had nominated Udhayanidhi from Chepauk-Triplicane seat in Chennai for the April 6 elections.

Implying there was no place for common people in the DMK's party ranks, the AIADMK joint coordinator asked whether Stalin and Udhayanidhi alone should ''come after'' the late Karunanidhi and whether ''won't they accept a Palaniswami, Ramasamy or Kuppusamy'', apparently to top positions.

''There is no chance...prove through this election that only those who do good to people can come to high positions. Put an end to dynasty politics,'' he said.

He alleged that if the ''family party'' comes to power, there ''could be many power centres,'' from the DMK's first family. PTI SA BN BN

