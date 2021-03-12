Left Menu

DMK chief MK Stalin to contest Tamil Nadu polls from Kolathur

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin will contest the Tamil Nadu assembly polls from Kolathur constituency.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:54 IST
DMK chief MK Stalin to contest Tamil Nadu polls from Kolathur
DMK President MK Stalin (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin will contest the Tamil Nadu assembly polls from Kolathur constituency. His son Udhayanidhi Stalin has been fielded from Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.

Stalin, who released the first list of party candidates at DMK headquarters here on Friday, said that T Sampathkumar will contest against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Thanga Tamilselvan against state Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. "Thanga Tamilselvan will be contesting against Deputy CM O Panneerselvam. Udhayanidhi Stalin will contest from the Chepauk constituency. I'll contest from Kolathur. T Sampathkumar will contest against CM Palaniswami in Edappadi. DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan will contest from Katpadi," he said.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM: Quad countries to cooperate on vaccine for developing nations

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday he had agreed with leaders from the United States, India and Australia to cooperate in providing COVID-19 vaccine-related support to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region.Sug...

Quad vaccine initiative aimed at ramping up manufacturing, distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Indo-Pacific region: FS Shringla.

Quad vaccine initiative aimed at ramping up manufacturing, distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Indo-Pacific region FS Shringla....

Brazil COVID-19 testing shrinks as cases and deaths accelerate

Brazil has scaled back coronavirus testing in recent months even as infections soar and it recorded the most COVID-19 deaths in the world over the past week, according to Health Ministry data.The result is a nation navigating in the dark, e...

Cycling-Ineos Grenadiers say no evidence Testogel ordered by Freeman was for a rider

British professional cycling team Ineos Grenadiers said none of its riders had sought to use the testosterone Testogel which a medical tribunal concluded on Friday had been ordered by a disgraced former chief team doctor. Richard Freeman, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021