BJP exposed its unconstitutional, undemocratic and dictatorial functioning in Goa, now CM should resign: Chodankar

Slamming the BJP-led government in Goa for satisfying its ego by challenging the High Court order with regard to the reservation of municipality seats, in the Supreme Court, which has now come down heavily on it, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodanakar has said that the BJP has "exposed itself by its failure to govern the State." Chodankar said this while speaking to the media at the assembly complex in Porvorim.

Subsequent to hearings and orders in the High Court as well as Supreme Court, the BJP stands exposed of its unconstitutional, undemocratic and dictatorial functioning in Goa," said Chodanakar.Chodankar has demanded that the government should start the election process afresh in other municipalities also as per his earlier letter to State Election Commission including Valpoi, Cuncolim and Pernem. "We can't say one law is illegal in Marmagoa and the same is legal in Pernem, Cuncolim and Valpoi," remarked the Congress leader.It may be recalled that the Bombay High Court had quashed the order dated February 4, 2021, issued by the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) notifying the reservation of the seats, which the Goa government had challenged in the Supreme Court."We had said that the government should respect the order of the High Court and should not challenge it in the Supreme Court by spending money of the taxpayers. Why should taxpayers' money be used for protecting the ego and unconstitutional functioning of the BJP government and its leadership," Chodankar questioned. He further stated, "The egoistic and arrogant BJP and its leaders need to answer who is taking responsibility for this wastage of money over legal expenditure."

"BJP hurried to conduct elections despite the court order which resulted in a halt on the development work due to code of conduct and now same procedure will have to be carried out again. BJP should take responsibility for the same," he said.The Goa Congress chief further stated, "If he (Pramod Sawant) has any morals, then he should resign for all the illegalities. Actually, he is also enjoying the position illegally, and the people of Goa know about it. One day justice will prevail," said Chodankar. He also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about protecting morals, governance and democracy. If he is true to his words then he immediately should tell Pramod Sawant to step down." Chodankar also tweeted, "Dear @PMOIndia @ BJP4India @JPNadda Prove your 'GOOD GOVERNANCE' slogan "Minimum Govt Maximum Governance", sack @bjpgovt of @drpramod, whose governance is confirmed as "mockery of Constitution" by High Court as well as Supreme Court. @INCIndia @INCGoa #GoodGovernanceDay '

"If you can't sack the Government please stop celebrating 25th December as Good Governance Day and instead observe it as Bad Governance Day", Chodankar dared the BJP leaders. "PM Modi gives well-penned speeches to attract people, but in reality, they have different faces. Not only CM, but the Urban Development Minister Milind Naik and officials involved in illegalities should be punished," Chodankar said.

Referring to the order of the apex court that a government servant can't hold the position of the State Election Commissioner, Chodankar asked, "How neutrality can be expected from such a person?" He said he had raised the issue on February 4 and March 11 that a government servant cannot become commissioner and had demanded to appoint as per constitutional provisions. (ANI)

